Priyanka Chopra Says Meghan Markle Is a Victim of Racism in the British Media

While Meghan Markle may not be able to speak out against the British media for their insulting reports given her role in the royal family, pal Priyanka Chopra has got her back.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Chopra discussed the press's criticism of her friend. “I’ve seen that and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her,” she explained.

According to Priyanka, the unfair treatment seemingly stems from the media's inability to accept a biracial woman as royalty. “Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason," she said. "But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this."

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She continued: “A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick. Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

Despite rumors of an underlying feud between the two BFFs, Chopra doubled down on the defense of her friendship with the duchess.

Image zoom meghanmarkle/Instagram

"We just connected on how we see the world and as girls," Priyanka said, describing how the pair met at dinner several years ago. "Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She's what the world is today—a self-made woman who looks like each one of us. I mean, she's stunning. But she is so completely herself.