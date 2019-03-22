Priyanka Chopra Just Addressed Those Meghan Markle Feud Rumors

ICYMI, good friends Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle are fighting, if you ask Page Six.

According to the publication, an insider said the pair hit a rough patch when the duchess declined an invite to Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas in December, which left Priyanka "crushed." It's also the reason why the Quantico star didn't attend Meg's baby shower in NYC last month. Pals Serena Williams, Amal Clooney, and Gayle King were all there, but Priyanka was noticeably missing from the guest list.

The source went on to say that "their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes...she feels Meghan didn't respect her, and didn't respect their friendship." Ouch.

Well, on Thursday evening, the question on everyone's mind was answered by Ms. Chopra herself. During Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller straight-up asked if she was feuding with the royal. After a nervous laugh, Priyanka said: "Oh my god. No, it's not true."

While she didn't offer any more details or say why she wasn't able to make it to the baby shower, we'll just have to take Priyanka's word for it.