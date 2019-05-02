Priyanka Chopra’s Hairstyle Will Make You Rethink Getting a Bob

The bob hasn't tempted Priyanka Chopra — yet. While everyone else in Hollywood is chopping off all their hair and getting blunt bobs, Chopra is committing to the total opposite. The actress attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with significantly longer hair.

Before she debuted this super long and ultra-shiny haircut on the red carpet, Chopra has been wearing her hair in a mid-length cut with plenty of face-framing layers. Considering she was seen with hair that was a good five inches shorter just two weeks ago, we assume this transformation is the work of a set of extensions.

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The actual side-swept hairstyle itself was created by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, who is also the mastermind behind Mila Kunis's asymmetrical lob and some of Sophie Turner's most famous looks. Ahem, Chopra's new sister-in-law!

RELATED: The 6 Haircuts That’ll Define 2019

To create the look, he made a side part, and blow-dried her hair section by section with the ghd air festival collection hair dryer. After the hair was dry, he used the ghd platinum+ festival collection styler to smooth the roots. Then, he used the ghd curve soft curl iron to create a slight bend in the hair. After he brushed out the curls, he spritzed in hairspray to lock the look in place.

A solid hairstyle to turn to when you're not quite sold on anything shorter than a lob.