Priyanka Chopra Shares the Inexpensive Secret to Achieving Flawless Skin

It’s no secret that Priyanka Chopra has an amazing complexion—just one look at the 2000 Miss World winner and you’ll be in awe of her flawless skin. But what will surprise you is how easy it is to copy her simple skincare routine. “Great skin reflects inner beauty. I really, really feel that, and that’s something everyone can have,” InStyle’s August 2016 cover girl says in the video above. “It’s the easiest thing to do if you just have a little bit of discipline.”

Said discipline comes in handy when the Quantico star comes back from late-night shoots, sometimes running on as little as one hour of sleep. But no matter how tired or how late the hour, “I have to cleanse and moisturize my face in the morning and at night," she says.

When Chopra is off the clock, she tries to remain makeup-free and protect her skin. “Sunscreen is something that I definitely swear by, and coconut oil. Coconut oil will change your life if you drink it every day,” she says. Another inexpensive beauty secret: drinking tons of water with a squeeze of lemon, words of wisdom passed down by her mom.

Thomas Whiteside

READ MORE: For More Stories Like This, Subscribe to InStyle Now

Watch the video above to hear Chopra reveal her beauty secrets, including her essentials for a five-minute face, and pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download on Friday, July 8.