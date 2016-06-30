Priyanka Chopra: "I Believe in a Woman Having Curves"

We love Priyanka Chopra for many reasons, but perhaps one of our favorite things about the actress is her level head about health and fitness—a rarity for women in Hollywood. (This is a girl who eats an In-N-Out burger before hitting a red carpet, after all.)

"I believe in a woman having curves," the 33-year-old says in the video above, part of her conversation with I Am That Girl's Emily Greener for InStyle's April #innerstyle column. "Everyone has a different body type, and you have to find what's best about your body type."

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Childhood Bullying: "One Girl Called Me Brownie"

While Chopra admits she owes her svelte figure to "Indian genes," her body positivity is all part of her philosophy to be the best version of herself. "What makes you different is what makes you special," she says. "The more different you are, the more special you are." Sound advice from a woman who grew up being bullied for being "different."

Watch the video above for more of Chopra's candid thoughts on embracing your #innerstyle. Plus, learn more about I Am That Girl and its mission to change the way girls treat themselves—and each other.