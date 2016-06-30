Priyanka Chopra: "I Believe in a Woman Having Curves"

Jennifer Merritt
Jun 30, 2016 @ 8:30 am

We love Priyanka Chopra for many reasons, but perhaps one of our favorite things about the actress is her level head about health and fitness—a rarity for women in Hollywood. (This is a girl who eats an In-N-Out burger before hitting a red carpet, after all.)

"I believe in a woman having curves," the 33-year-old says in the video above, part of her conversation with I Am That Girl's Emily Greener for InStyle's April #innerstyle column. "Everyone has a different body type, and you have to find what's best about your body type."

While Chopra admits she owes her svelte figure to "Indian genes," her body positivity is all part of her philosophy to be the best version of herself. "What makes you different is what makes you special," she says. "The more different you are, the more special you are." Sound advice from a woman who grew up being bullied for being "different."

[MUSIC] I was different. I still am different. I'm in a country which is very far, far away from home, very far away from familiarity. And, I think that's what my strengths are. [MUSIC] When I was young, I didn't understand that. When I was a kid in school, when I was being bullied, when I didn't understand who I was turning in to. But what makes it different, if you identify that. And you realize that, this is what's different about me. If you think about it, that's exactly what makes you special. That's exactly what makes you unique. And I did that over time. Be the best version of yourself. Cuz the more different you are, the more special you are. [MUSIC] God, I hate failing. [LAUGH] I sulk when I fail. But you see Success is not a, success is not a destination. People always think that my God this person's so successful because they've had a successful movie, or a successful show. But success is a journey and you have to constantly always, always be successful. That's when you're really successful because otherwise you'll be rembembered for your last failure. And I've had a few but I just had to compensate for My failure by just getting up and running. The more time you take to sort of want it, you're wasting that much more time in being successful. So you just have to perk up, pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and just say all right, what can I do? There's always a solution. [MUSIC] [SOUND] I believe in a woman having curves. Everyone has a different body type and you have to find what's best about your body type. Like I said, being the best version of yourself. [SOUND] I don't like the feeling of being week so I become strong. There's no other option. I noticed that ike when I was alone, I know what it felt like when I was scared and pushed against the wall and I didn't know what to do and I don't want to ever feel like that again. And that makes me brave.

