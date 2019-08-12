Priyanka Chopra Shut Down a Critic Who Called Her a Hypocrite

BeautyCon might not be the first place you’d expect to hear a debate about international politics, but we’re living in a special time.

Priyanka Chopra got into a heated conversation after being confronted by an audience member who called her a hypocrite during an interview in Los Angeles over the weekend. The actress was taking questions about beauty standards at a BeautyCon discussion on Saturday when attendee Ayesha Malik went to the microphone to call Chopra out for "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan" while also serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

"So it was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity, because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite," Malik can be heard saying in a video. "You tweeted on February 26, 'Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces.'"

"Jai Hind" is a slogan that translates to "Hail India," and is often used in speeches by Indian political leaders.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

"You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you're encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan," Malik continued. "There's no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war."

The microphone was taken away from Malik, and Chopra defended herself, saying that "war is not something I am really fond of but I am patriotic."

"Whenever you're done venting ... got it, done? Okay, cool," she said. "I have many many friends from Pakistan, and I am from India. War is not something that I’m really fond of, but I am patriotic, so...I'm sorry if I've hurt sentiments, to people who do love me, and have loved me. But I think all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well."

Priyanka Chopra gets an audience question calling her hypocritical — here’s her response. #beautycon pic.twitter.com/pS82qX1SQG — Lindsay Weinberg (@WeinbergLindsay) August 10, 2019

"The way you came at me right now?" Chopra continued. "Girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell. Don't embarrass yourself. But we all walk that middle ground, but thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice."

Malik later addressed the incident on Twitter, writing, "Hi, I'm the girl that 'yelled' at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, 'we should be neighbors and love each other' — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war."

"It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was," she continued. "She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the 'bad guy' — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible."