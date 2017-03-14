Watch Priyanka Chopra Get Completely Smeared in Paint for Holi

Priyanka Chopra has a jam-packed schedule, with the second season of Quantico underway on ABC and Baywatch being released in theaters in May. That means she wasn't able to travel back to her native India to celebrate the epic and beautiful Hindu spring festival of Holi, which is also aptly referred to as the "festival of colors."

But not to fret, as the actress celebrated it with none other than Jimmy Fallon. While appearing on Monday's The Tonight Show, they took turns painting each other's faces to channel the festival:

"Happy Holi with @jimmyfallon tonight," exclaimed Chopra in an Instagram post that showcased her bold and bright face point. The caption continued, "U should see what he looks like! Lol."

Happy Holi with @jimmyfallon tonight!! U should see what he looks like! Lol 🍭Tune in tonight at 11:35 EST A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Happy Holi!!!! A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Mar 13, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

But we all know that few episodes of The Tonight Show end without a game! Fallon brought in Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood and her bandmate and fiancé Zach Villa for a round of Tandem Sculptionary: "like Pictionary but with clay" as described by the late night talk show host. The guys paired off and Fallon ceremoniously wrapped his arms around Villa while sculpting a blow dryer, as the game's rules dictated.

Though his art skills were sub par, they ended up gaining the point. But Chopra and Wood put them to shame by guessing "volcano" in mere seconds. Naturally, they celebrated their small win with a fun dance.

The game wasn't over just yet, with Fallon and Villa giving up their next point by failing to guess "burrito". Chopra and Wood were victorious yet again with an expert "dolphin" guess and took home the gold with their vampire clay sculpture during the final showdown. Leave it to Fallon to make literally everything fun.

Watch their Tandem Sculptionary sessions in the video above.