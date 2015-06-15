Priyanka Chopra Shares Favorite DIY Beauty Tips

Want to look as gorgeous as Priyanka Chopra? Get ready to take some notes. During a recent chat, the former Miss World turned international actress, who will star on Quantico on ABC this fall, schooled us on some seriously genius beauty hacks—all borrowed from her native India.

“DIY beauty is really big in India, and I love to make my own face masks” Chopra tells InStyle. “One of my go-to recipes is created by mixing together sandalwood—in either a paste or powder—turmeric powder, and rose water.” For healthy, glowing skin like Chopra’s, leave the mask on for at least 20 minutes. A bonus? “It also helps with acne issues,” she says.

For an even easier way to brighten up a dull complexion, look no further than your kitchen. “Mix equal parts of yogurt and oatmeal (1 to 2 tablespoons each) and turmeric (1 to 2 teaspoons),” she says. For best results, leave on for 30 minutes, and then wash off with lukewarm water.

According to Chopra, yogurt also works wonders on hair—especially when it comes to treating a dry scalp or dandruff. Her advice? Mix a half a cup of it with two tablespoons lemon juice, an ingredient the actress says is great for exfoliating. “Apply it to your scalp and leave it on for about half an hour,” she says. “Shampoo as usual—and voilà!”

