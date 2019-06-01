Priyanka Chopra Responds to Rumors That She Met Baby Archie Amid Alleged Feud with Meghan Markle

Once again, Priyanka Chopra is out here defending her friendship with Meghan Markle.

On Friday, the actress directly responded to a recent tabloid report that alleged she visited the royal's new baby amid rumors of a feud between the two friends. The Sun's article also suggested that she bought Baby Archie extravagant gifts from Tiffany's, including a $250 bubble blower.

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Sadly, none of it's true, and Chopra hit back at the publication on Twitter denying the report. "While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work," she wrote while setting the record straight. "I hope whoever this 'source' is starts checking their facts more often."

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

The newspaper said that the newly-minted Mrs. Jonas and her husband, Nick, visited Frogmore Cottage to bestow lavish baby presents to the tiny royal, quoting the insider as saying: "They thought baby Archie was just adorable and Meg is loving her new life. "She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mom swimmingly."

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews, who wrote the article, also said that the visit "buries the rumors" that Priyanka and Meghan "had fallen out when the Duchess didn’t attend her wedding in India last December."

Image zoom meghanmarkle/Instagram

However, Chopra already disputed the incorrect information back in March. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, host Andy Cohen asked a fan question about a potential rift. "Oh my God. No, it's not true," she replied with a laugh.

In July, Priyanka revealed that not even an ocean between them would break their bond as BFFs. “I think friendships depend on people individually and how personal your relationship is,” she told People at the time. "You can have work friendships, those are different. But when you have real friendships, like ours, it doesn’t matter what people look at you as or where your world goes, you sort of just, stay friends. And I think that’s what we’re like.”