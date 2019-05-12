Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show at SNL in a Plunging Metallic Blazer

By now, the Jonas Brothers should be accustomed to their wives, aka the "J sisters," stealing the spotlight. Case in point: The entire crew stepped out in New York City for the live-tapping of Saturday Night Live, in which the boy band were set to perform. However, all eyes were on the ladies — particularly Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra.

For the occasion, the actress stunned in a plunging metallic jacket and matching shimmering skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Priyanka already mastered the "boob" blazer trend back in 2018 when she wore a Dion Lee blue check coat with cut-outs at the chest.

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Chopra paired her ensemble with PVC heels by Gianvito Rossi, a white Yuzefi "Asher" box bag (pal Meghan Markle is also a fan), and a sparkly diamond pendant necklace. And despite the rainy weather, the Quantico star's loose waves were kept in place and she maintained a dewy glow that was amplified by red-orange lipstick.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner (Joe's wife) also turned heads while heading to the venue in a pair of knee-high alligator boots. Keeping the rest of her outfit casual, the Game of Thrones actress wore the shiny shoes with dark jeans and a bomber jacket.

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Basically, the fashion was arguably better than the show.