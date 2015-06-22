How an In-Flight Beauty Mask Helps Actress Priyanka Chopra Look Gorgeous Straight Off the Plane

As any experienced jet-setter knows, traveling 30,000 feet in the air can take a toll on one’s skin (and thanks to TSA regulations, getting skin essentials on board isn't always easy). This is why international actress Priyanka Chopra approaches every long flight with a beauty game-plan.

First and foremost, the star, who regularly travels between the U.S. and India, combats dry cabin air by nourishing her skin from the inside out. “I drink a lot of water—it is one of the only things that gets me through [a long flight]” she tells InStyle. “I also moisturize my face, body, and hands like crazy.”

To remain fresh upon landing, however, Chopra counts one seriously moisturizing face treatment as her best defense. “Most often, my schedule is so crazy that I end up going straight into an event or activity as soon as I land,” she adds. “So to get prepared, I use a moisturizing face mask like the SK-II Facial Treatment Mask ($135; sephora.com) 15 to 20 minutes before landing—it gives me a great moisture boost.”

