Priyanka Chopra Gives New Baywatch Poster a Sexy Halloween Twist: #BooWatch

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra is a total boss when it comes to … well, everything, but this just in: The 34-year-old actress may just be joining the ranks of Halloween royalty.
On Monday morning, Chopra’s Instagram did double duty when she posted an ad for her upcoming role as a villain in the Baywatch reboot, but manipulated it into a Halloween treat, #BooWatch style.
On the poster, Chopra is dressed as a sexy bat with a pair black and silver patterned wings, bat ears, and a matching one-shoulder minidress with a high slit exposing the gun holster strapped to her thigh. The actress looks unbelievably fierce with her dark curls pushed to one side, a deep red lip, and a subtle trail of blood dripping down her chin.
The Baywatch logo spreads across the ad’s top edge in red lettering—split into a white and black half, the left side of the poster bears the caption “Go ahead and be bad,” while the right side reads “#BooWatch.”
Chopra’s turn as the beachside antagonist doesn’t hit theaters until May 19 next year, but we’re already so excited—and by the way, so is she.
Earlier this year, Priyanka discussed her villainous debut with InStyle, admitting: “It gives me the ability to really explore my evil side, and now I’m realizing I might have one.”