At 70, Priscilla Presley is Still an Ageless Beauty

It's no question that beauty runs in the Presley family—just look at Priscilla, her daughter Lisa Marie, and granddaughter model Riley Keough. The ladies hardly look three generations apart, and that was obvious when Priscilla, who turns 70 today, joined Lisa Marie at the Mad Max: Fury Road premiere earlier this month to support Riley, who appears in the film.

But perhaps that's to be expected. Her beauty was influential from the beginning. The former wife of Elvis Presley was known for her showstopping moves and voluminous hairstyles in the late '60s and early '70s, making her one of the beauty icons of the 20th Century. Following her split from Elvis, Priscilla made her acting debut on television and landed a major role in the soap opera Dallas, in which she toned down the makeup and let her natural beauty shine through.

In honor of Presley's birthday, we’re taking a look back at popular hairstyles through the decades.

PHOTOS: Hairstyles That Defined an Era