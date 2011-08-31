Priscilla of Boston to Close Stores, Discontinue Labels

Sad news for brides: David’s Bridal Holdings Co. announced today that all Priscilla of Boston labels and 19 salons are closing by the end of 2011. The collections that are discontinued include Priscilla of Boston, Platinum by Priscilla of Boston, The Dress by Priscilla of Boston, Jewel by Priscilla of Boston, Melissa Sweet, Reverie by Melissa Sweet, and the Vineyard Collection. In an official statement, David’s Bridal told us:

“After nearly 65 years of serving America’s most beautiful brides, we have made the difficult decision to close Priscilla of Boston salons and the Priscilla of Boston portfolio of brands. This decision allows us to focus our resources on our sister division, David’s Bridal, to further accelerate David’s growth and strengthen our industry leadership.”If you’ve already ordered your dress, all orders will be fulfilled “with the same care, love and diligence as we have over the last many years,” as salons remain open through December. In the meantime, look back at the latest looks from the Priscilla of Boston labels in the gallery, and share your Priscilla memories in the comments.