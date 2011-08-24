Priscilla of Boston Bridal Now Makes Fascinators!

Inspired by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s collection of fascinators? You’re not the only one! Due to increasing interest in the toppers, Priscilla of Boston launched several designs this month, made with vintage lace, feathers, crystals, and pearls. “All of the royal weddings this summer have inspired women across the globe to experiment with fascinators,” Kimberly Lee Minor, Chief Fashion Strategist for the bridal company tells InStyle.com. Her tip for trying the look? “Create a chic and simple hairstyle so the fascinator stands out,” Minor explains. Click through to see the styles close-up, and shop them for $165 to $300 at Priscilla of Boston salons now.