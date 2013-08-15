Image zoom Courtesy Photo (3)

Below is an excerpt from “Printed Blouses: 8 Statement-Making Tops To Buy and Wear Now,” which originally appeared on StyleCaster. Read the full story at stylecaster.com.

As much as we love a goes-with-everything solid button-down, there’s something exceptionally chic and of-the-moment about silky blouses in bold prints. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much any pattern can be made seasonal (paired with denim cutoffs or swingy skirts in the summer, or with a sharp sweater, cropped trousers and perfect coat this fall), or maybe it’s simply due to the dizzying selection currently on the market, but we’ve been itching to wear a different printed blouse almost every day. From high street staples like ’70s-style panther-prints at Forever 21, to high-end splurges like Stella McCartney’s quirky monogram number, we compiled eight of the coolest printed blouses to buy and wear now!

