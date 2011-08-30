Princess Sophie's Royal Wedding Dress Details

Paul Schirnhofer/Pool/Getty Images
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 30, 2011 @ 12:40 pm

Princess Sophie of Isenburg wed Prince Georg Friedrich Ferdinand of Prussia outside of Potsdam, Germany this weekend. The bride wore an elaborate tiered dress by German designer Wolfgang Joop and accessorized her updo with a family heirloom diamond tiara. The groom chose a pink tie and tails for the ceremony. Tell us, what do you think of Princess Sophie's royal gown?

