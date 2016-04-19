Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Welcome Their First Child

The Swedish royal family welcomed another bundle of joy! Almost two months after Crown Princess Victoria gave birth to her son Prince Oscar on March 2, her sister-in-law and brother, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip, welcomed their first child.

"Princess Sofia has given birth to a healthy and prosperous child at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm on Tuesday, April 19 at 6:25 p.m. Both mother and child are doing well," Sweden's Royal Palace announced in a statement. The sex and name of the newest addition to the Swedish royal family is still being kept underwraps, but some sources believe it's a baby girl—we can't wait to find out.

The new baby is fifth in line to the royal throne after cousins Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle. Congratulations to the entire Swedish royal family!

