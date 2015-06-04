Princess Kate Plays Monster on Secret Play Date with Prince George—in Matching Mommy-and-Me Outfits! 

This story first appeared on PEOPLE.com. For more stories like this, visit PEOPLE.com now.

It's not every day that a princess pretends to be a monster.

In her first public sighting since welcoming Princess Charlotte on May 2, Princess Kate visited London's Holland Park last weekend with her 22-month-old son, Prince George, where she joined the ranks of moms to play that time-honored (and tiring!) game of chase: monster.

RELATED: What Kind of Big Brother Will Prince George Be?

On Sunday morning, a playful Kate, 33, was spotted entertaining her rambunctious toddler at the picturesque park, a 10-minute drive from the family's residence at Kensington Palace. "It looked like she was pretending to be a monster, flailing her arms about and chasing him," an onlooker tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"She was play-acting just like all mums do and he was running around loving it – he looked very happy," the onlooker adds.

To read the full story, visit PEOPLE.com.

READ MORE: Princess Kate Play Monster on Secret Play Date with Prince George—in Matching Mommy-and-Me Outfits!