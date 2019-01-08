Move Over, Charlotte and George, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques are the Cutest Royals

Royal or not, it's back to school for the kiddos. Charlene, Princess of Monaco, posted the sweetest pic of her 4-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, that may put them in the running for cutest royals around.

"Back to School 2019," Charlene captioned the image, which shows her children decked out for the first day back from winter break. Both of them look ready for the chilly temps, with Jacques wearing a black puffer and carrying a blue backpack. Gabriella can be seen with the pink version of Jacques's satchel and a stuffed unicorn. The kids are no strangers to Instagram. Princess Charlene loves to post photos of her children, whether they're chilling with penguins, getting rowdy in the snow, or just casually hanging out with world leaders.

Town & Country notes that the kids' toys have some significance. Jacques and Gabriella's playthings have gotten them into some trouble recently. During an appearance last November on Monaco's National Day, Jacques dropped an action figure off of the balcony the royal family was standing on and it fell into the crowd. Before that, when the family paid a visit to the Elysée Palace to have tea with Brigitte Macron, Jacques brought along a Spider-Man toy.

Knowing how much these kids love their toys, there's no telling what's in those backpacks. Pencils and crayons? Sure, but what sort of cool toys are in there along with their supplies?

