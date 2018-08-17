The Royal Family Is in Hot Water Over How Much Princess Eugenie’s Wedding Will Cost the Public

Princess Eugenie is readying herself to follow in her cousin Prince Harry's footsteps with a lavish royal wedding this October, but British citizens might not be as hyped as they were for Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in May.

No, it has nothing to do with how much they love the princess, but it does have to do with the suspiciously large price tag on Eugenie's nuptials to Jack Brooksbank. The Mirror revealed this week that taxpayers can expect to pay a whopping $2.5 million for the big day, which is understandably causing some anger.

Before you get ahead of yourself though, it is important to note that the money is not going toward flowers and cake. It is the security budget, which falls under a "public safety" expense that the royal family won't pay out of pocket (though the family will cover everything else).

Initially, the budget was reportedly half of what it is now, but because of rising terror fears, Mirror sources say it was increased.

That isn't exactly making matters easier though. The anger over the expense has gotten so bad that members of British Parliament are even addressing it.

The Labour Party's Chris Williamson reportedly called it an "outrage."

“It really is an outrage when you’ve got people sleeping rough and gripped by poverty that people are indulging in this conspicuous consumption," he said, according to The Mirror. "They are as far as it’s possible to be from being real normal people. No one else gets their wedding paid for by the public purse and they’ve got the resources to do it themselves.”

For what it's worth, Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding had substantially high security budgets that taxpayers also funded ($32 million for Will and Kate, $40 million for Harry and Meghan), but the Brits do have a reason for being more upset with Eugenie's costs, though they are less than her cousins'.

Fans are mad because Eugenie is not seen as a major public figure in the royal family, so funding part of her wedding seems like an overreach. Eugenie is ninth in line to the throne and takes on a mere fraction of the royal engagements that William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan do.

It's not hard to see why people aren't thrilled. With a net worth of $530 million, maybe Queen Elizabeth can lend Eugenie some security money instead.

