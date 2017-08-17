Princess Eugenie Reveals How She Feels About The Crown

It looks like even the royal family is obsessed with Netflix's The Crown. In a new interview with Hello! Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, opened up how she feels about the hit show, and although she's only caught a few episodes, the daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York has only good things to say.

“It is filmed beautifully,” she told the British magazine, according to People. “The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone, but that’s how I felt when I watched it.”

While she admits to not seeing many shows or films revolving around her family, if she was ever to be portrayed she'd want Kate Beckinsale to play her. Good choice!

Although she's part of the illustrious royal family, she lives a relatively normal life. The 27-year-old princess works at 9-to-5 job as an associate director at Hauser & Wirth gallery. After hours though, she often partakes in typical royal duties, often having to "straddle to worlds."

“My boss is a lovely man. I think he understands when I have to take an afternoon,” she said. “I think there is an understanding that goes both ways. I am in service to my family and to the love of my grandmother.”

Aw, her relationship with Granny, as she calls her, is adorable.