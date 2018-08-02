Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Cried After the Royal Wedding, and It Has to Do With Those Hats

Four score and seven years ago (okay, it was just seven years ago, but it feels like much longer), Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey—and a lot has happened since then.

For starters, Will and Kate now have three adorable kiddos, and let's not forget that the British monarchy ushered in a completely new family member just this year: Meghan Markle—or shall we say Duchess of Sussex?

While the royal wedding may seem like eons ago, the day still brings up some pretty sad memories for William's cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of York. You may not remember, but the sisters showed up to the ceremony wearing hats that had the public doing a double take. In case you need a refresher:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Not everyone was a fan of their eccentric headwear choices, and the press let their opinions be known, dragging the princess' outfits in the tabloids. Seven years later, in a joint interview, Eugenie and Beatrice spoke with British Vogue about the upsetting moment that had them crying at Buckingham Palace while the festivities were still going strong.

"There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset," she said. "We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me."

Beatrice added: "We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there. Nowadays it’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image on Instagram—but it’s important that it’s real. We’re real."

We'd say they redeemed themselves in the fascinator department at Meghan and Harry's wedding this year. See for yourself:

WPA Pool/Getty Images