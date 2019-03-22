Princess Eugenie Pulls a Kate Middleton in a '90s-Inspired Headband
She put an edgy spin on the classic hairy accessory.
While her sister Beatrice is known for taking fashion cues from new royal Meghan Markle, it seems as if Princess Eugenie has a style muse of her own in the family: Kate Middleton.
On Thursday, Eugenie stepped out for her first joint engagement with husband Jack Brooksbank in an ivory tweed dress by Maje ($445, nordstrom.com), traditional black pumps, and a Chloé bracelet bag. However, one accessory in particular struck us as familiar.
Over her auburn lob, the princess secured a black leather head-wrap, adding an edgy spin to the classic hair piece. The look was reminiscent of the many '90s-inspired beloved headbands worn by her cousin-in-law Kate — particularly the the thick black velvet one she wore in November.
For some time, Kate has amassed quite the headwear collection, and the traditional accessory has become a signature in her sartorial repertoire. From church service to her youngest son, Prince Louis's, christening, the duchess always has a headband for the occasion.
With a bonafide fashion icon in her inner circle, why would Princess Eugenie look for inspiration anywhere else?