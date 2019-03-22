Princess Eugenie Pulls a Kate Middleton in a '90s-Inspired Headband

She put an edgy spin on the classic hairy accessory.

By Alicia Brunker
Updated Mar 22, 2019 @ 9:21 am
While her sister Beatrice is known for taking fashion cues from new royal Meghan Markle, it seems as if Princess Eugenie has a style muse of her own in the family: Kate Middleton. 

On Thursday, Eugenie stepped out for her first joint engagement with husband Jack Brooksbank in an ivory tweed dress by Maje ($445, nordstrom.com), traditional black pumps, and a Chloé bracelet bag. However, one accessory in particular struck us as familiar. 

Over her auburn lob, the princess secured a black leather head-wrap, adding an edgy spin to the classic hair piece. The look was reminiscent of the many '90s-inspired beloved headbands worn by her cousin-in-law Kate — particularly the the thick black velvet one she wore in November. 

For some time, Kate has amassed quite the headwear collection, and the traditional accessory has become a signature in her sartorial repertoire. From church service to her youngest son, Prince Louis's, christening, the duchess always has a headband for the occasion. 

With a bonafide fashion icon in her inner circle, why would Princess Eugenie look for inspiration anywhere else? 