Princess Eugenie's Latest Photo Features Family and Florals for Spring
Princess Eugenie is proving to be the most generous royal — at least when it comes to sharing royal baby photos. In a new Instagram post, Eugenie shared a new family portrait, and although it's not an official, Buckingham Palace-issued sit-down by any means, she's still giving royal fans exactly what they want with more pictures of baby August.
People reports that the newest image was taken on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage and also features Eugenie's new son and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. August, who was born on February 9, is in a baby carrier strapped to Brooksbank's chest. In the background, there's a huge, blooming tree that dwarfs the family of three. It looks like in the U.K., spring has officially arrived and Eugenie mentioned the changing season (and amazing scenery) in her caption.
"Wishing everyone a Happy Easter and a blossoming Spring," she wrote alongside the snapshot, adding a few seasonally appropriate emoji.
The new photo comes just a few days after she shared an image of August to thank fans for wishing her a happy birthday. That photo, which was also taken near Frogmore, showed off one of August's personalized sweaters.
"Thank you for the birthday love yesterday," she captioned that photo, adding a heart emoji. "I got the best present I could ask for!!"