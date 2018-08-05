Princess Eugenie Takes Her Style Cues from Late Aunt Princess Diana in Bold Sunglasses

Little known fact: Princess Diana knew how to rock a pair of sunglasses.

In the '80s, she hit the slopes with Duchess Sarah of York in some funky octagonal lenses and while watching camel racing (yes, that's a thing) in Abu Dhabi, she paired her Catherine Walker suit and ladylike pearls with graphic black and white frames. Meanwhile, at Cardiff Cricket Club, she matched cat eye shades to her red polka dot ensemble.

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Hulton Deutsch/Getty Images

It appears as if Diana's niece Princess Eugenie took notice of her late aunt's sunglass style, and replicated it for modern-day. At the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also guests, Eugenie stepped outside her sartorial comfort zone, adding black aviator-style shades with white round rims to her pale blue sheath dress.

Antony Jones/Getty Images

A white structured jacket, nude heels, and a colorful floral clutch completed her outfit.

The lenses definitely look like something Diana would have worn in the past, considering she already had a collection of white-rimmed versions herself.

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice may want to borrow the head-turning sunnies her sister Eugenie wore to Saturday's ceremony, as they seemingly fit the bill for her recent royal makeover. According to stylist Rochelle White, Bea has undergone a complete transformation inspired by the Duchess of Sussex, opting for more contemporary silhouettes and styles.

"Beatrice's once beloved frills, bold patterns and colors have been swapped for simple dresses and the jacket over the shoulders," White explained to The Daily Mail.

Maybe Eugenie is next to hop on the trendsetting train?