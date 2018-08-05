Princess Eugenie Takes Her Style Cues from Late Aunt Princess Diana in Bold Sunglasses

Alicia Brunker
Aug 05, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

Little known fact: Princess Diana knew how to rock a pair of sunglasses. 

In the '80s, she hit the slopes with Duchess Sarah of York in some funky octagonal lenses and while watching camel racing (yes, that's a thing) in Abu Dhabi, she paired her Catherine Walker suit and ladylike pearls with graphic black and white frames. Meanwhile, at Cardiff Cricket Club, she matched cat eye shades to her red polka dot ensemble. 

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
Hulton Deutsch/Getty Images

It appears as if Diana's niece Princess Eugenie took notice of her late aunt's sunglass style, and replicated it for modern-day. At the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were also guests, Eugenie stepped outside her sartorial comfort zone, adding black aviator-style shades with white round rims to her pale blue sheath dress. 

Antony Jones/Getty Images

A white structured jacket, nude heels, and a colorful floral clutch completed her outfit. 

The lenses definitely look like something Diana would have worn in the past, considering she already had a collection of white-rimmed versions herself.

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice may want to borrow the head-turning sunnies her sister Eugenie wore to Saturday's ceremony, as they seemingly fit the bill for her recent royal makeover. According to stylist Rochelle White, Bea has undergone a complete transformation inspired by the Duchess of Sussex, opting for more contemporary silhouettes and styles. 

"Beatrice's once beloved frills, bold patterns and colors have been swapped for simple dresses and the jacket over the shoulders," White explained to The Daily Mail

Maybe Eugenie is next to hop on the trendsetting train?

Show Transcript

Completes vice but it was, like it was just perfect and we couldn't be happier. [MUSIC] [SOUND] The light was just a special light I have never seen I heard she said This is an incredible moment, and then he popped a question [LAUGH] which was very surprising even known him for seven years. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Why I loved it so much is that it could just change its color from every different that you look at it, which is what we think or I think of usually. [MUSIC] The granny, as she knew right in the beginning, she was very happy as well as my grandfather. [MUSIC].

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!