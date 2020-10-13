We Just Got Another Look at Princess Eugenie's Second Wedding Dress
A special way to celebrate her second anniversary.
It's been two years since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married at St. George's Chapel. To celebrate the Windsor Castle celebration, Zac Posen shared a never-before-seen snapshot of Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress, which she wore to her reception (royal die-hards will remember that she wore a Peter Pilotto gown for the ceremony).
Posen's latest photo shows the princess in profile — but also shows off his dress's dramatic train. And in his Stories, he also showed a few more details, including the white rose embroidery that appeared on the dress's shoulders and train. The white rose is a symbol of Eugenie's family, the royal House of York.
"Happiest 2nd Anniversary dear Princess Eugenie & Jack! It was so special creating this gown for this wonderful moment in your life, being with you and the family on the magnificent magical day, I will remember forever," Posen wrote. "Wishing you both continued love and happiness always with your new baby angel on the way."
Posen previously shared a snapshot of the dress in progress, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.
To commemorate the anniversary, Eugenie shared a sweet video montage to celebrate the anniversary, writing, "Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack."