We Just Got Another Look at Princess Eugenie's Second Wedding Dress

A special way to celebrate her second anniversary.

By Christopher Luu
Oct 13, 2020 @ 5:22 pm
It's been two years since Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married at St. George's Chapel. To celebrate the Windsor Castle celebration, Zac Posen shared a never-before-seen snapshot of Princess Eugenie's second wedding dress, which she wore to her reception (royal die-hards will remember that she wore a Peter Pilotto gown for the ceremony).

STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images

Posen's latest photo shows the princess in profile — but also shows off his dress's dramatic train. And in his Stories, he also showed a few more details, including the white rose embroidery that appeared on the dress's shoulders and train. The white rose is a symbol of Eugenie's family, the royal House of York.

"Happiest 2nd Anniversary dear Princess Eugenie & Jack! It was so special creating this gown for this wonderful moment in your life, being with you and the family on the magnificent magical day, I will remember forever," Posen wrote. "Wishing you both continued love and happiness always with your new baby angel on the way."

Instagram/ZacPosen

Posen previously shared a snapshot of the dress in progress, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how it all came together.

To commemorate the anniversary, Eugenie shared a sweet video montage to celebrate the anniversary, writing, "Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack."

