Princess Diana's Death Is Being Turned into a Theme Park Attraction

It looks like the National Enquirer is attempting to cash in on the headline-making death of Princess Diana over 20 years after the tragedy.

The Daily Beast reports that the tabloid, which recently made news for paying hush money to aid Donald Trump's election, is opening a tourist attraction in Tennessee that will feature a theme devoted to Princess Diana's death.

“It’s a 3-D computer model, and you’re looking down on what looks just like Paris, but it’s three-dimensional,” amusements impresario Robin Turner told The Daily Beast about the Princess Diana exhibit. “It’s projected, and you see the buildings and everything in a 3-D presentation. And it shows the pathway as she left the Ritz hotel, and the paparazzi chasing her, and the bang-flash that we think blinded the driver—and how it happened.”

Turner, however, insisted that "it’s definitely not in poor taste," because “there’s no blood. There’s none of that. You see the car crash through computer animation."

The argument that the exhibit isn't in poor taste will be hard to defend, though, when you factor in the invitation for guests to theorize about the circumstances surrounding Princess Diana's death.

Image zoom Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

“You will be polled on what you believe was the cause of her death and who was behind it,” Turner told the Beast, adding that he has yet to receive any complaints from the Palace. “We ask questions like ‘Do you think the royals were involved?’ ‘Do you think she was pregnant?’ All we do is ask questions on: what’s your opinion?”

The palace declined to comment on the matter to the Beast.

When asked if he thought Prince Harry and Prince William would be offended, Turner said, “I hope not. But that’s hard to say. I know they’re very sensitive."

RELATED: Prince William Called Losing Mom Princess Diana "a Pain Like No Other Pain"

Being "sensitive" about the untimely death of their mother? Yeah, no kidding.