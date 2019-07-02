Princess Diana Was the Best Part of Wimbledon in the '80s and '90s

The main attraction at Wimbledon may be the action down on the grass, but fashion fans know that the big event is usually in the stands. With a guest list that includes Kate Middleton, Anna Wintour, and superstars like the actual Queen of England (she's attended just four times, even though she was a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club until 2016, when she handed that responsibility over to the Cambridges), the stands are akin to the front row at a fashion show.

Big names put on their best outfits because they know that the flashbulbs are aimed at them just as much as Cori Gauff and Yulia Putintseva, who happened to knock off bigger names like Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. But the biggest name to attend the event, ever, may just be Princess Diana, who wore some unforgettable outfits that were the epitome of '80s and '90s glam. So, forget about grand slams, because Princess Diana brought her own kind of glam slam — and Wimbledon hasn't been the same since.

1981

Back in '81, Diana was already giving the sidelines a dose of high fashion. Today, wearing a button-up under a dress is no big deal — which is why this particular outfit looks so current.

1991

Did anyone in the '90s ever not wear a big ol' belt? Diana wore what could be the biggest one, ever, over a soft purple blazer.

1993

Before millennial pink was millennial pink, Diana wore the soft hue to Wimbledon in what would become her courtside signature: relaxed suiting. The gold buttons will become a style signature, too.

1994

When the temps rise, the sleeves disappear. Diana braved the heat in a sleeveless trench dress with bold gold buttons.

This is how you do business casual without looking like a corporate drone. Sure, it's black and white, but add some bling to look like a major boss.

1995

Princess Diana's pale yellow suit made just about everyone want to go out and get a pale yellow suit.

