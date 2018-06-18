Princess Diana's Wedding Day Tiara Just Made Its First Public Appearance Since Her Death

Princess Diana’s iconic wedding day tiara has occupied a space in our mental fairytale archives for years—I mean, have you seen it?

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

There was early speculation that Meghan Markle would don the tiara in question for her wedding to the late Princess’s son, Prince Harry, but that didn’t come to pass for a very simple reason: the topper belongs to the Spencer family. (Markle ended up wearing Queen Mary's Filigree Tiara instead.)

The Spencer Tiara has graced the heads of Spencer brides since it entered the family in 1919—making notable appearances at both of Diana’s sisters’ weddings: Lady Sarah McCorquodale in 1980 and Lady Jane Fellowes in 1978 (pictured below), as well as Earl Charles Spencer’s 1989 wedding to Victoria Aitken (also below).

PA Images/Getty Images

Ron Bell - PA Images/Getty Images

On Saturday, the tiara made its first public appearance since Diana’s 1997 death, gracing the head of the late Princess’s 29-year-old niece, Celia McCorquodale.

Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock ; Anwar Hussein/WireImage

McCorqodale wed George Woodhouse in a ceremony attended by the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Interestingly, this is not the first wedding of a Spencer descendant since Diana’s death. Celia’s older sister, Emily, wed James Hutt in 2012, and while she did wear a tiara for the occasion, it was not the Spencer Tiara.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It’s unclear why Celia was chosen as the first to wear the tiara since Diana’s death, but it’s no doubt a high honor.