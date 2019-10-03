The First Glimpse of Princess Diana on The Crown Is Here

We’ll have to wait another year to see Princess Diana portrayed on The Crown, but today we have something nearly as good: the first photo of Emma Corrin in character as the late royal.

The 23-year-old Pennyworth star and Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles in season 4 of the series, were spotted on set recently, seemingly reenacting the royal couple's tour of Australia in 1983.

With her cropped blonde hair, bib-front belted shirtdress, flats, shoulder bag, and even a posture reminiscent of the princess, Corrin looks the spitting image of Diana standing beside O’Connor.

The long-awaited third season of The Crown launches on Netflix Nov. 17. Considering it’s been nearly two years since the release of season 2, it could be a while before Diana’s introduction in season 4. That said, IMDb currently has the season slated for 2020.

Judging by the accuracy of the costume alone, we’re all in on season 4.