A Princess Diana Musical Is Bound for Broadway 

It has been 20 years since Princess Diana died, but her memory is still living on through her family and charitable works—and soon, through the stage.

A musical based on Princess Di's life—appropriately titled Diana—is being worked on by Tony-winning writers and directors. Vassar College is serving as the incubator for the project, and a reading next month is expected to include Broadway producers before the production goes to La Jolla Playhouse for a workshop in the fall.

But what does this mean for Princess Diana fans?

It means that musical lovers could be seeing Diana on Broadway sooner than you'd think.

Vassar College's Powerhouse Theater has been the foundation of many Broadway shows in the past, including Hamilton. In 2013, Lin Manuel Miranda did a reading and workshop of Hamilton there, and we all know how that turned out. Diana is following in the exact same footsteps.

This show will be the third collaboration for composer David Bryan and writer Joe DiPietro. The duo won a Tony in 2010 for Memphis, but their focus now is firmly on Diana.

“We finished the show at the end of last year,” DiPietro told the New York Post. “With some shows, the doors open very quickly. They are opening very quickly with this one. People are fascinated by Diana and her legacy.”

The musical is being directed by Christopher Ashley, who won the Tony this year for Best Direction of a Musical for Come from Away.

Needless to say, the Diana musical is in good hands.