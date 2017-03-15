Photos from Princess Diana's Final Year Will Resurface in a Special Exhibition

The 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s tragic death is fast approaching and with it comes many commemorative projects and exhibitions. One such ode to the princess’s life will honor the beautiful work of one of her favorite photographers, Mario Testino.

Beginning this spring, fans will have the opportunity to view 15 portraits taken of the late princess during the last year of her life as they are displayed at Althorp—her family's home and estate in Northampton, England, that is also Diana's final resting place.

MJ Kim/Getty

“I have always felt that Mario Testino captured the essence of Diana, quite brilliantly,” Diana’s brother, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, said of the collection. “These wonderful images made a huge impact on me when I saw them first, and revisiting them now, 20 years later, seems a fitting tribute to my beautiful, fabulous, sister.”

Dave M. Benett/Getty

The photos have been a part of a permanent exhibition at Museo Mario Testino in Lima, Peru, and were displayed in Kensington Palace in 2005. View them at Althorp's exhibition rooms from May 1 through Oct. 8 this year.