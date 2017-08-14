Princess Diana Talks Bulimia and Marital Issues in Rarely Heard Recordings 

The life and death of Princess Diana is possibly the most popular discussion topic of the past 20 years—or at least it feels that way, judging by the sheer number of documentaries on the topic and conspiracy theories filling every corner of the web.

As we approach the anniversary of Diana’s fatal 1997 car crash, interest in the late royal has only grown. On Monday evening, National Geographic will air Diana: In Her Own Words, the latest in the growing collection of documentaries tied to the anniversary. Unlike most films on the topic, Nat Geo’s take uses Princess Di’s own voice recordings, taken from a series of interviews she did in 1991 that were later compiled in Andrew Morton’s 1992 biography, Diana: Her True Story.

These recordings, rarely heard in the years since, are unveiled in Diana: Her Own Words, which covers a broad spectrum of topics, including her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles, her bulimia, and the constant hounding of the press.

"Everybody knew about the bulimia in the family," Diana is heard saying on the tapes. "They all blamed the failure of the marriage on the bulimia, and that's taken some time to get them to think differently."

Princess Di also recounts confronting Camilla Parker Bowles prior to her 1996 divorce from Prince Charles, claiming she told her, “I'm sorry I'm in the way. I'm in the way, and it must be hell for both of you. But I do know what's going on, don't treat me like an idiot."

For more uncovered soundbites from Diana herself, tune into the National Geographic channel on Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.