Remembering Princess Diana 18 Years Later: See Her Best Style Moments Ever

Today marks 18 years since Princess Diana’s death when she was tragically killed in a car accident in Paris.

Looking back on Diana’s life, she is often fondly remembered as the most open and approachable member of the royal establishment and as a loving mother to her two sons, Princes William and Harry.

Princess Diana was also a woman of grace, class, and sophisticated style. Anywhere she went, Princess Di appeared put together and completely chic, which is why she is still regarded as a style icon for the ages.

Such is why we've put together this compilation of her greatest looks. We think you'll find them just as appealing and timeless as the woman she was.

Photos: Click Through Some of Princess Diana’s Best Fashion Moments