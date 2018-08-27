Princess Charlotte’s Hobbies Look More Like Queen Elizabeth’s Than Kate Middleton’s

While 5-year-old Prince George was out hunting (yes, hunting) for birds alongside his mom Kate Middleton over the weekend, his little sister, Princess Charlotte, had her own itinerary to stick to. Like George's, it involved animals — but not as prey.

In fact, her favored hobbies look much more like grandma Queen Elizabeth's than anyone else's in her family.

At the tender age of 3 years old, Charlotte has apparently fully embraced horseback riding. It might sound like she's too young to be training around such large animals, but Town & Country reports that she started when she was only 18 months old, which means she's now been riding for half her life.

Her mom Kate is proud to talk about it, as she did with Natasha Baker, a decorated equestrian, back in 2016.

"I asked her how the children were and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear and I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years time," Baker said at the time. "She emphasized that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to champion and encourage it."

Even though her mom isn't personally a fan of the sport, Charlotte has plenty of notable equestrians to look up to in her family, including Queen Elizabeth.

The 92-year-old queen is a noted fan of horses and has been all her life. She's been spotted riding around as recently as April, so clearly nothing will stand in between her and her passion. She's even chosen to go riding during key family moments. When granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis, Queen Elizabeth was riding a black Fell pony named Carltonlima Emma around Windsor Castle, according to W magazine.

Let's hope she takes Charlotte out with her sometime soon.