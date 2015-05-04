Here's What Princess Charlotte and Prince George Wore to Meet Each Other

Kate Middleton and Prince William's newborn daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, made her public debut on Saturday, May 2, while in her mother’s arms swaddled in a cozy white shawl. Family-run brand G.H. Hurt & Son created the soft woolen baby blanket that wrapped around the new princess and the square featured a lacy border with hand-finished scalloped edges ($97; ghhurt.com).

Back in 1948 when Prince Charles was born, the British company presented Princess Charlotte's great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, with a similar blanket. Continuing the tradition, Princess Diana emerged from the hospital carrying a baby Prince William wrapped in the same model in 1982. Then in 2013—although the new princess's shawl is not a hand-me-down—Kate and William swaddled big brother Prince George in an identical blanket for his first public appearance while he was held in his mother's arms.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Jewelry Design Collaborator Creates New Commemorative Royal Baby Pieces

The brand's other baby blankets include a super-fine merino christening shawl for ($68; ghhurt.com), a cotton-merino blend with teddy bear and alphabet designs ($45; ghhurt.com), and a knitted cashmere version that comes in three colors ($163; ghhurt.com).

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meanwhile, for his visit to meet his new little sister, Prince George showed he can still steal the spotlight when he appeared wearing a cornflower-blue cardigan ($57; amaiakids.co.uk) with matching kneesocks from London children’s boutique, Amaia. Duchess Kate has been buying George’s clothes there since her son was 2 months old, and often gone shopping at the store herself.

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton's Best Maternity Outfits