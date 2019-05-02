Princess Charlotte's New Birthday Portraits Are Out

In honor of her fourth birthday on May 2, the royal family has graced everyone with brand-new photos of Princess Charlotte. In keeping with recent royal photo shoots, the snapshots were taken by none other than Kate Middleton and posted to Instagram with a few more details.

According to their captions, "the photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk." In one of the photos, Charlotte is wearing a light blue, floral dress and in the others, she's sporting a grey sweater and plaid skirt that she's been seen in before. It's all very cute and very much in keeping with the way Kate dresses the little princess. It's not a super-glam photo shoot. Just like everything else about Middleton, Princess Charlotte's shots seem pretty laid-back and casual.

Last year, the royal Instagram account posted a similar shot for Charlotte's third birthday, which was also taken by Kate. It showed Charlotte with her little brother, Prince Louis. The duchess seems to have made a tradition of taking all of Charlotte's official birthday snapshots, so it's not surprising that this year follows suit.

People reports that Charlotte will celebrate her birthday at home with family. Since the U.K. celebrates May Day, the magazine notes that there should be plenty of time for her extended family to stop by and pay a visit.