Princess Charlotte Looks Identical to Her Cousin Lady Kitty Spencer as a Kid

Princess Charlotte may get her sassy attitude from her uncle Prince Harry, but her looks come directly from her cousin Lady Kitty Spencer.

Over the weekend, Princess Diana's niece shared a throwback photo of herself circa 1992 at the Lexus Melbourne Cup, and it's hard not to see the resemblance between the two royals. From the dirty blonde hair and cheeky expressions, Kitty and Charlotte look nearly identical.

Judge for yourself below:

Many fans instantly recognized the pair's physical similarities and took to the comments section of Kitty's post. "Beautiful and like Princess Charlotte," one user wrote, while another commented: "Little Charlotte looks like you at this age."

This isn't the first time Charlotte has been compared to kid Kitty. Back in December 2018, the 28-year-old model posted another childhood snapshot — where she bears a striking resemblance to the four-year-old — on Instagram, sending royal watchers into a tizzy over their likeness.

As for her personality? Experts compare her feistiness to Harry, saying that her and George's dynamic is similar to Will and his younger brother's distinct dispositions. "George is more reserved, and Charlotte is more outgoing," an insider previously revealed to People.

"It's the same difference between William and Harry," the source continued, adding: "Harry is much more laid-back and William is the more serious one because he will be king one day."