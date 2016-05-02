Here’s What Princess Charlotte Received as Gifts for Her First Birthday

Princess Charlotte celebrates her first birthday today, and while she’s too little to remember all of the well wishes she’s received, she’ll cherish her gifts for years to come. Kensington Palace reports that the little royal received letters and gifts from 64 countries on the special day, some of which came from major world leaders.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited Kensington Palace last month and brought along some adorable gifts for the youngster, including a jigsaw puzzle and a soft toy version of their Portuguese Water dog, Bo, People reports. Prince George was gifted a similar plush toy when his little sister was born last year.

Handout

British Prime Minister David Cameron gave the little princess a copy of Hans Christian Andersen’s Fairy Tales, while the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, sent Charlotte a snowsuit and a book. The Australian government sent the young royal a blanket made from Tasmanian merino wool; New Zealand’s prime minister gave a selection of teddy bears, baby blankets, and booties; and the King and Queen of Bhutan sent the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge off with beautiful hand-made coats for their youngsters.

Charlotte will surely cherish a willow rattle, given to her by her grandfather, Prince Charles, but it isn’t the most valuable one she received: The National Sapphire Company sent the princess an 18k white gold rattle studded with diamonds, rubies, and sapphires, valued at around $45,000.

Between these thoughtful gifts and her intimate celebration at Anmer Hall, Princess Charlotte is sure to have one beautiful birthday.