Why Princess Charlotte Won't Wear a Dress Until She Turns 1

She gracefully modeled a Victorian-inspired gown at her picture-perfect christening in July, but don't look for Princess Charlotte to appear in another frock anytime soon.

According to Princess Kate's go-to children's wear designer, Rachel Riley, the littlest royal won't be sporting a dress until she's at least 1 year old.

"Because they're a traditional family, I'm sure that she'll wear babysuits for the first year, and then only when she's walking will she then move into dresses," Riley tells People.

And Kate is likely stocking up on onesies since her daughter's royal dress code favors classic one pieces over two-piece outfits.

"Even in terms of separates, I don't think she'll be wearing separates until much later," Riley says.

Until then, Kate, 33, has her choice of several adorable babysuits from Riley's clothing line. And once she is walking around the palace, Charlotte can dabble in Riley's new whimsical Eloise-themed collection to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the beloved children's stories.

At almost 5 months old, Princess Charlotte is on the path to becoming a fashion trendsetter—just like her big brother, Prince George.

"They are absolutely trendsetters," Riley says of the royal family. "When you look at them, they’re just gorgeous, their clothing is gorgeous. The royals stay relevant and modern."

