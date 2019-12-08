Princess Charlotte Put This at the Top of Her Christmas List

Despite her royal status, Princess Charlotte is probably asking for the same thing for Christmas as any other four-year-old girl.

Charlotte reportedly put a pony at the top of her list to Santa this year, and, like many parents, Prince William is not giving in to the extravagant request. "She asked for a pony, but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she's too young," a source told The Sun.

The insider added, "Charlotte takes after Queen Elizabeth and is obsessed with horses." The young royal has been riding since she was 18 months old, and, just like her great grandmother, it's one of her favorite hobbies.

As for big brother Prince George? He's hoping for new sports-related equipment. “George is really into tennis and has asked for a new racket and a football table," the source revealed.

However, one gift they both can count on are children’s cookery sets, because "they love making a mess in the kitchen.”

Earlier this year, Kate revealed that George and Charlotte sometimes cook cheesy pasta for her. “One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff,” chief execute of the Ivy Learning Trust, Matthew Kleiner-Mann shared, following the duchess's visit to the Lavender Primary School.

No matter what awaits for them under the tree, we have a feeling it's going to be a very merry Christmas for these two.