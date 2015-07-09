See Princess Charlotte's Official Christening Photos, Taken by Mario Testino

Princess Charlotte's highly-anticpated christening photos have officially rendered us speechless.

This morning, Kensington Palace released four official family photos taken by the famed Mario Testino—a favorite of the late Princess Diana—on their social media accounts, and of course they're beautiful.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their whole family had a wonderful day on Sunday and were delighted to share the special occasion with the thousands of people who came to Sandringham," the palace said in a statement. "They are very happy to share these photographs and hope that everyone enjoys them as much as they do."

The portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte is the first formal photo to be released of the young family (top). Photographed in the gardens at Sandringham estate, Kate looks lovely in her bespoke Alexander McQueen ensemble as she hold Princess Charlotte in her arms, while Prince William smiles big with Prince George propped up on his hip

Mario Testino/Facebook: The British Monarchy

William and George get another adorable moment together in the black-and-white shot released of the father-son duo (above). The sweet photo highlights William as the doting dad he is, while young prince's chubby cheeks steal the spotlight.

Mario Testino/Facebook: The British Monarchy

Kate and her new daughter have a moment of their own, too (above). In the snap, Kate is seen looking lovingly at her daughter in the Drawing Room at Sandringham House.

Mario Testino/Facebook: The British Monarchy

As is tradition, a formal photo was taken with the royal family members, which included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, along with the Middleton family.

