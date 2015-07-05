It's Princess Charlotte's Christening Day—Get All the Details Here!

We've been waiting ever so patiently for more photos of Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, so you can imagine our excitement when the little one's christening took place. The private service was held at the St. Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate.

Princess Kate Middleton, dressed in an Alexander McQueen coat and Jane Taylor hat, pushed the tiny princess in a Millson baby carriage with Prince William walking tall by her side, while holding Prince George's hand.

The Cambridge family arrive with Princess Charlotte in a pram and Prince George on foot. https://t.co/QAL15ZIoT7 — Ben Kendall (@benjkendall) July 5, 2015

With such strong royal traditions, Princess Charlotte didn't get a new dress for the christening, but is expected to wear the same replica style that her brother, Prince George wore. The cream lace gown has been passed down from generation to generation and this replica was introduced in 2008 to preserve the original, which dates back over 170 years.

The intimate ceremony, which features Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby pouring holy water from the River Jordan on the two-month-old's head, includes family members such as the grandparents Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Carole and Michael Middleton. Her uncle Prince Harry unfortunately couldn't make it; he's currently traveling in Africa doing conservation and charity work. But great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II will be there to witness the big day. We also finally found out who her godparents are. The young princess has five of them, including William's cousin Laura Fellowes, the Duchess's cousin Adam Middleton, and three of the couple's friends (James Meade, Tom Van Straubenzee and Sophie Carter), all of whom arrived to the christening in a pair of Range Rovers.

Meanwhile, as Mum pushed Charlotte in the stroller, Prince George walked into the church all on his own in a white tee and pair of red shorts. It's the same outfit his dad wore when he first met Prince Harry 30 years ago!

Prince George is wearing the same outfit as Prince William when he first met Harry 30 yrs ago #RoyalChristening pic.twitter.com/PS5tuwoWRT — British Royals (@britishroyals) July 5, 2015

Upon arrival at the church doors, the Duchess of Cambridge lifted Princess Charlotte out of her stroller for the big ceremony:

After the ceremony, Prince George adorably took a look inside the stroller carrying his sister:

Prince George peers over the pram carrying Princess Charlotte after her christening today. Princess Charlotte was taken to church in this Millson pram, previously used for Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. © Press Association A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 5, 2015 at 10:46am PDT

Princess Charlotte after her christening at St Mary Magdalene Church today. © Press Association A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 5, 2015 at 10:52am PDT

Per, royal photographer Chris Jackson, the event is drawing quite the crowd:

Looking forward to photographing the Christening of #PrincessCharlotte later - large crowds of public already pic.twitter.com/VHRmYV19HQ — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) July 5, 2015

