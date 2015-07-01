Princess Charlotte's Christening Coin Has Been Revealed by the Royal Mint

We're counting down the days to Princess Charlotte's christening, if only because it means that we will get to view some adorable new photos (taken by the famed Mario Testino) of the newborn royal. But although the event takes place on Sunday, the excitement has already begun. The Royal Mint just unveiled the design for the baby's christening coin, which was designed by engraver John Bergdahl, who also created her brother Prince George's coin.

The front of the coin fittingly features a likeness of Queen Elizabeth II, while the back has an inscription that reads, "To celebrate the christening of Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge 2015." Following the long-standing tradition, the new £10 coin will be available in silver as it is said to bestow good health and prosperity. The commemorative piece will also be made in gold to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"These coins will be a fitting addition to The Royal Mint's long tradition of creating works of art to celebrate landmark events in the history of the Royal family," Shane Bissett, Director of Commemorative Coin and Medals at The Royal Mint, said in a statement. "It is entirely appropriate that we commemorate this significant occasion with the release of a special coin, just as we celebrated the christening of Prince George."

Courtesy Royal Mint

Princess Charlotte's christening will take place on July 5 at St. Mary Magdalene Church at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in Norfolk—we can't wait to see how much the little tot has grown since she made her debut.

