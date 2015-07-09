Princess Charlotte of Cambridge's Most Adorable Moments (So Far!)

Since entering the world on May 2nd and subsequently making her first public debut hours later, Princess Charlotte has been one busy newborn. The youngest Cambridge was first snapped with her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and each photo that's followed has been even more aw-inducing than the last.

From her first sibling pictures with Prince George (taken by none other than mom) to the official portraits shot by famed photographer Mario Testino after her christening in the gardens at Sandringham estate, we can't stop look at these too-cute images of Princess Charlotte. See all of her most adorable moments so far in the gallery now.

PHOTOS: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge's Cutest Moments