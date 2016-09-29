Watch Princess Charlotte Play with Balloons and Cuddle a Bunny with Prince George in Canada

Get ready, because Prince George and Princess Charlotte are about to melt your heart. The tots ventured out with Mom and Dad, Kate Middleton and Prince William, in Canada on Thursday and the excursion provided the most adorable looks at the young royals to date.

On Day 6 of the family's week-long tour of Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their young kids met the children of military families at a reception in Victoria, British Columbia. Prince George and Princess Charlotte made public appearances for the first time since touching down in the country on Saturday by joining their parents at the party held at Government House.

Upon arrival, Charlotte immediately took off toward an archway made up of balloons, which she hugged and repeatedly tried to pop. Watch the squeal-inducing footage here:

The 1-year-old, looking delightful in a sweater-dress combo, reportedly even spoke her first public words by saying, “pop pop!” and calling “Dada” to Prince William.

Prince George also got in on the action: He played with a fish-shaped bubble gun with his mom and later sat on one of the miniature ponies at the party. Charlotte also enjoyed a ride on a fluffy dog named “Moose" before cuddling a bunny.

Watch the adorable videos above and good luck getting anything done the rest of the day.