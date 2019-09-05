Princess Charlotte Added the Cutest Accessory to Her School Uniform

Even princesses have to go to school, but, unfortunately, tiaras don’t appear to follow the dress code at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

Princess Charlotte, 4, arrived for her first day of school in a sweet navy uniform with red trim alongside big brother (and fellow Thomas’s student) Prince George, 6, and her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

And though Charlotte had to keep her outfit itself fairly by-the-book (cardigan, dress shirt, pleated skirt, Mary Janes), she made sure to add a splash of personality to her look with a sequined pink unicorn keychain hanging from her backpack (which Kate was carrying, naturally).

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charlotte’s parents brought a bit of flair to their looks as well. The Duchess of Cambridge opted to dust off the pink floral button-front Michael Kors dress she wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding rehearsal, pairing the bright piece with a black belt and navy pumps. William held his son’s hand (and backpack) in a navy blazer, pale blue dress shirt, and muted green slacks).The proud parents walked their eldest children to greet Helen Haslem, the head of lower school. Charlotte and George both confidently shook her hand as introductions were made.

The milestone moment is particularly special for Kate, as she wasn’t able to attend George’s first day two years ago due to severe morning sickness while pregnant with Prince Louis, now 16 months.

Here’s to a wonderful first day of school!