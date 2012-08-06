Princess Charlene's Black Tie Look: Love It or Leave It?

Image zoom Didier Baverel/Getty Images

The Red Cross Gala Ball, one of the biggest, most expensive events held annually, happened in Monaco this weekend, and we're always curious to see what kind of fancy look Princess Charlene of Monaco brings out for this kind of mega black-tie occasion. This year, she picked a two-tone gown with a gold sequined backless bodice and white flowing skirt. While the colors were less eye-popping than the magenta gown by Akris she wore last year—she does tend to favor neutrals overall—it was no less glamorous. Tell us: Would you wear this dress if you were a princess?

MORE:• Princess Charlene's Neutral Looks• Charlene’s Jubilee Looks • Akris’s Albert Kriemler on Dressing Charlene