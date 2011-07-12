Princess Charlene Wittstock's Royal Outfits: See the Photos

Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 12, 2011 @ 4:00 pm

Charlene Wittstock has been Her Serene Highness The Princess of Monaco for just 12 days now, and she’s already showcasing her royal style. Just last week, the former Olympic swimmer chose a floor-length black dress with geometric beadwork for the occasion for a wedding reception in her native South Africa (right). This is just one Wittstock’s fashion moments as of late! See more of her royal looks in the gallery.

